Left Menu

Russia confirms 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:29 IST
Russia confirms 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 32,837 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,350 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow registered 2,757 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,419 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,008 new cases. The response center also reported 1,226 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 276,419.

In the same 24 hours, 35,679 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,364,932. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021