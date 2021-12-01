Russia confirms 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 32,837 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,350 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow registered 2,757 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,419 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,008 new cases. The response center also reported 1,226 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 276,419.

In the same 24 hours, 35,679 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,364,932. (ANI/Sputnik)

