Left Menu

Three Russian planes with 214 people aboard depart from Afghanistan

The three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul departed on Wednesday from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:12 IST
Three Russian planes with 214 people aboard depart from Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul departed on Wednesday from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard. "Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport, finished the boarding of evacuees and took off from Afghanistan. Onboard the Il-76 aircraft there are 214 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying at universities Russia," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the third evacuation from Afghanistan of citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying in Russian universities, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. "Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, to conduct the evacuation, formed an air group of 3 military transport aircraft, which quickly departed the Chkalovsky airfield for Kabul. The first plane... with humanitarian aid landed at the airport of Kabul of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Every Russian military transport aircraft also carries humanitarian cargo from Russia for the population of Afghanistan. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021