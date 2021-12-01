Pakistan: Bilawal terms talks with TTP betrayal of martyrs

Left Menu

Terming TTP members as "terrorists", Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the talks between Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is a betrayal of the blood of martyrs.

Terming TTP members as "terrorists", Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the talks between Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is a betrayal of the blood of martyrs. He added that "terrorists" involved in heinous crimes should face legal action before talks, Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday, Bilawal alleged that the federal government was trying to reintroduce draconian Frontier Crimes Regulation in the erstwhile Fata on the pretext of negotiations with the TTP. He said that "the PPP rejected talks with the terrorists." Earliar in November, Bilawal has also criticised the federal government for entering into an agreement with the banned TTP.

"No one was taken into confidence on the issue of talks with the banned TTP and no consensus was reached in this regard," Geo News quoted Bilawal. Later, the federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the Pakistani government and TTP have agreed on a complete ceasefire.

"Talks between the government and the banned TTP were underway in line with the Constitution," a news channel quoted Chaudhary as saying. The TLP was banned by the Pakistan government after anti-France protests broke out in April this year where the supporters of the outfit took to the streets to protests against France over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Imran Khan-led government revoked banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLPs) proscribed status early this month and removed the group's name from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. There were protests which soon turned violent and exposed the grim security situation in the country.

During the violent protests, hundreds of protesters and police personnel were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and booked for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking main roads and highways. (ANI)

