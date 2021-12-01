Left Menu

French navy ship departs from Kochi after concluding maritime exercise with Indian navy

French navy ship FS Chevalier Paul departed Kochi harbour on November 30 after completing a twelve-day long extensive engagement with India, the navy informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:45 IST
French navy ship FS Chevalier Paul - departs on completion of engagements with Indian navy. Image Credit: ANI
French navy ship FS Chevalier Paul departed Kochi harbour on November 30 after completing a twelve-day long extensive engagement with India, the navy informed on Wednesday. As part of the interaction, the ship undertook Port Calls at two Indian ports Mumbai and Kochi and undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Indian Naval Ship Kolkata in the Arabian Sea from November 22 to 23, the Indian Navy said in a release

The exercise also involved the participation of a Maritime Patrol Aircraft and MiG 29K Fighter aircraft from the Indian side. The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and exchanging best practices between the two navies. Advanced coordinated ASW exercises, surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations were undertaken during the exercise.

Navies of the two countries undertake Bilateral as well as Multilateral Maritime engagements on a regular basis. This year alone the two navies have undertaken five Maritime engagements including major exercises such as VARUNA - 21 and multilateral exercise La Perouse, the release said. The recent interactions highlight the synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the two friendly navies, it added. These interactions further underscore the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. (ANI)

