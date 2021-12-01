Left Menu

3 killed by Saudi shelling in Yemen, says Houthis

Yemen's Houthi group declared on Wednesday that shelling launched by Saudi-led coalition killed three people in the northwestern province of Saada.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen] December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi group declared on Wednesday that shelling launched by Saudi-led coalition killed three people in the northwestern province of Saada. The coalition opened fire and targeted border areas in Saada, killing three and wounding 20 others, the Houthi-affiliated Masirah television network reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has yet to respond to the Houthis' reports regarding the shelling against Saada. Saada province is considered as the main stronghold of the Houthi militia that is controlling the country's capital of Sanaa.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

