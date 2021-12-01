Left Menu

Work programme on clean energy, climate partnership 2021-2023 adopted at 9th India-EU panel meet

A new work programme on India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2021-2023 was adopted during the 9th India-EU energy panel meeting, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday.

01-12-2021
The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary West Reenat Sandhu and Mechthild Worsdorfer, Deputy Director-General for Energy4Europe. Image Credit: ANI
"9th India-EU Energy Panel Meeting held today. Co-chaired by Secretary West @reenat_sandhu and @MWorsdorfer DDG for @Energy4Europe. A new Work Programme on 'India-EU Clean Energy & Climate Partnership 2021-2023' was adopted," Bagchi tweeted. During the meeting, leaders of the three Joint Working Groups on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Smart Grids and Electricity Markets and Energy Security presented their reports and also finalised the activities to be jointly implemented.

"Leaders of the 3 Joint Working Groups on Renewable Energy; Energy Efficiency, Smart Grids & Electricity Markets; and Energy Security presented their reports and finalised the activities to be jointly implemented," the MEA spokesperson tweeted further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

