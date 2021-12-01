Pak SC grants bail to PTM leader, after power show

Pakistan's supreme court has granted bail to Pashtun Movement Leader MNA Ali Wazir after a power show was organized for PTM demanding the release of the leader and other workers, local media reported on Wednesday. According to Dawn newspaper, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had taken up the bail plea of Ali Wazir against the Sindh High Court order rejecting his petition seeking bail after arrest.

However, other co-accused have already been released despite facing similar allegations. A power show was organized by PTM demanding the release of Pashtun Movement Leader MNA Ali Wazir and other workers.

Being the leader of PTM, Ali Wazir is also a member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan. The power show was held to protest for the release of the PTM leader who was imprisoned a year ago, as per media reports. Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, at the request of the Sindh police, and flew to Karachi. Wazir was arrested on the charges of making insulting and incendiary speeches against the state institutions at a PTM protest rally in Karachi on December 6, 2020, according to the newspaper.

According to media reports, the Balochistan government has banned the entry of the PTM head into the province. However, the head of PTM, Manzoor Pashteen was present at the gathering, ardently supporting Wazir's release. An enormous number of people participated in the power show organized by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Awami National Party (ANP). The provincial president of ANP, Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai was present in the protest as well, according to media reports.

The PTM leader was charged for treason and hate speech against the state. However, Wazir denied such allegations and blamed the state for a biased attitude towards minorities. (ANI)

