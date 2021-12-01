Foreign Secy Shringla meets White House official, discusses regional issues
Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Senior Director in the White House National Security Council Sumona Guha here on Wednesday and discussed India-US strategic partnership and regional issues of interest.
Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Senior Director in the White House National Security Council Sumona Guha here on Wednesday and discussed India-US strategic partnership and regional issues of interest. Both of the diplomats have interacted on the India-US strategic partnership and regional issues of interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with US Senior Director in the White House National Security Council @SumonaGuhaDC on the India-US strategic partnership and regional issues of interest," Bagchi said in a Tweet. Separately, Shringla also met Tomas Niklasson, a special envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan and discussed the current situation in Islamic Emirate.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @tomas_niklasson EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan today. Exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan. Agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India & EU on Afghanistan," the MEA spokesperson tweeted. Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis, Amnesty International said in a statement. (ANI)
