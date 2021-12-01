Left Menu

Top Russian, Pakistani security officials discuss situation in Afghanistan

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf held bilateral consultations on security issues and discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in Moscow, local media reported citing the Russian Security Council.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:59 IST
Top Russian, Pakistani security officials discuss situation in Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf held bilateral consultations on security issues and discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in Moscow, local media reported citing the Russian Security Council. "The parties exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," Sputnik news agency said citing a statement.

According to the statement, Patrushev and Yusuf also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between law enforcement bodies, intelligence agencies and military departments, placing special focus on issues of information security and the drug trade, as well as trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Pakistan. Concluding the consultations, Patrushev emphasized the dynamic nature of ties between Moscow and Islamabad, the effectiveness of regular top-level political dialogue, and interactions within the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Sputnik reported.

Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis, Amnesty International said in a statement. This comes as 22.8 million people are facing acute food insecurity and hunger, while the World Food Programme estimates that at least a million children are already suffering from acute malnutrition. According to the UN, more than USD 200 million of humanitarian aid a month is needed to avert disaster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021