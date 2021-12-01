Left Menu

Pakistan: People in Sindh struggle with basic needs including drinking water

Pakistan's Sindh province is struggling with basic needs including drinking water, education and medical facilities and its Thar district is the worst victim of it.

Pakistan's Sindh province is struggling with basic needs including drinking water, education and medical facilities and its Thar district is the worst victim of it. According to media reports, Thar is the worst affected district of Sindh province as clean drinking water still is a big challenge here. Several children die because of a lack of good medical facilities and malnutrition.

The shortage comes amid the flood season in August in the river system. Following the crisis, newspaper Dawn reported that the Sindh government had urged the Indus River System Authority "not to transfer water from Indus river to Jhelum-Chenab system through Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Panjnad link canals" as another shortage has already hit Sindh's farmlands.

The canals' operation had always been an issue in Sindh as well as this year too this became a controversy in the first week of May, the canals were allowed to draw water without meeting indented supplies of Sindh's barrages during Kharif season. Since then, the situation has remained unchanged. Pakistan's Balochistan province has also recorded a shortage in water flows which forced irrigation authorities to start a rotation programme for Sukkur Barrage's four left bank canals so that water can be provided to the right bank canals. (ANI)

