Left Menu

Russia orders US diplomats to leave in retaliation

Part of the U.S. Embassy staffers must leave Russia in two months, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in response to Washington's decision to expel Russian diplomats.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:15 IST
Russia orders US diplomats to leave in retaliation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Part of the U.S. Embassy staffers must leave Russia in two months, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in response to Washington's decision to expel Russian diplomats. "By Jan. 31, 2022, those who have been working at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for more than three years must leave Russia," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing.

If Washington does not correct its policy, another batch of U.S. diplomats must depart by July 1, 2022, she added, without specifying the number of the affected personnel. The tit-for-tat retaliation came after the United States asked 55 Russian diplomats to leave the country in two batches by Jan. 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

The de facto expulsion as Moscow perceives was due to a State Department decision in December 2020 to impose a three-year limit on long-term assignments for staffers of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. and Consulates General in New York and Houston. Zakharova said at her briefing that the restrictions went against diplomatic norms and were "an obvious encroachment on the sovereign right of a country."

She stressed that Washington ignored Russia's efforts to find a constructive solution to the issue, thereby forcing Moscow to take a reciprocal response. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021