Indian envoy to Russia presents credentials to President Putin

Indian ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor presented credentials to President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit to New Delhi on December 6, the envoy informed on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy to Russia said that he is looking forward to welcoming the Russian President to India next week.

"Honoured to present my credentials to H.E President Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin today. Look forward to welcoming him to India on Dec 6," he said. Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 6. The meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in India in parts, as per sources said.

In a major boost to India and Russia military ties, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on upcoming Monday during Putin's visit here. All necessary clearances have been done including the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. It is scheduled to be inked during the Russian President's visit, government sources told ANI.

Work is also in progress between both sides on the Igla shoulder-fired air defence system which has been in the making for last many years now. The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said. Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian made components as the transfer of technology slowly happens.

These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins. (ANI)

