Taliban fails to secure seat at United Nations

The United Nations Accreditation Committee did not approve the Taliban's seat along with the Myanmar Military junta at the world body, local media reported on Thursday. The UN committee was convened on Wednesday and delayed the decision over who will represent Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and the military junta in Myanmar, Khaama Press reported today.

Both the seats have been delayed for so long, as per the Afgan media outlet. The decision means that the representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Military Junta will not be allowed to have seats at the 193-member world body for now.

This comes hours after the UN nominee of the Taliban Sohail Shaheen in a series of Tweets said the people of Afghanistan have fought for their independence and they have the right to have representatives at the UN. "To have an Independent Afghanistan is the legitimate right of the people of Afghanistan. For this they struggled for decades. Why they should be target of sanctions, pressures and deprived of seat at UN because they wanted an Afghanistan, free of occupation and able to have positive relations with any country of the world based on mutual interests," he tweeted.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become an attractive destination for many terrorists. Recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government and giving them a seat and a platform in the UN will certainly be another morale boost for terrorist organizations in Central and South Asia and the rest of the world to follow the Taliban's path to power. (ANI)

