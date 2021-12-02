Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report
A blast was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:17 IST
No casualties have been reported so far, according to the news agency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
