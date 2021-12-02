Left Menu

Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report

A blast was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
No casualties have been reported so far, according to the news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

