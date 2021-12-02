Taliban rule enforces strict measures against entertainment

Taliban have enforced strict laws ending means of entertainment which were flourishing earlier. Since the Taliban's takeover on August 15 this year, a multitude of hobbies and entertainment that flourished under the foreign footprint for twenty years vanished into the underground, according to the Knewz.

Earlier, the Taliban's stringent Laws have enabled an unofficial ban on instruments live music and flamboyant parties and it's expected that Kabul will come out with stricter Sharia Laws in the near future. As a result, sounds that once filled the airwaves and television screens went silent, and music schools and theatres shuttered, according to the Knewz.

Earlier, during the Taliban's rule in 1990's it violently destroyed instruments and publicly flogged violators of its prohibition which enabled an underground movement of Afghans trading and hiding cassettes and CDs. It's noted that during the Taliban's rule brutal and draconian punishments were handed out for those who defied their rule.

On the other hand, despite the ban on opium, the Taliban heavily depended on the opium trade over the past twenty years extending the supply over the Pakistan and Iran borders. Further, the Taliban's newly reinstated Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice says it is holding off on dispatching the formidable morality police to herald law and order on the streets.

Earlier, the Taliban after taking power in August this year has tried to bring in earlier harsh laws by which it ruled during the 1990s (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)