Taliban expect foreign embassies to open in Kabul until end of year: Spokesperson

The Taliban on Thursday said that it expects that the embassies of a number of foreign countries will open in Kabul until the end of the year.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban on Thursday said that it expects that the embassies of a number of foreign countries will open in Kabul until the end of the year. "We expect the embassies' opening until the next year but I cannot point to these countries," Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

Three months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the outfit is taking halting steps to pursue international legitimacy. Earlier this week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West held a discussion with senior Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals in Doha, Qatar.

The two sides discussed the international community's ongoing and urgent response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the U.S. delegation pledged to continue to support UN and humanitarian actors' efforts to scale up to meet life-saving needs this coming winter. Taliban delegation has asked the US administration to unfreeze Kabul's financial assets enabling it to function as the government as it faces a tough economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the international community called on the Taliban to ensure the rights of minority and women as a precondition to any kind of recognition. (ANI)

