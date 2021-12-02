Left Menu

Russian scholar slams so-called 'Summit for Democracy' as ideological crusade

The so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the United States is akin to "launching an ideological crusade" against other countries, Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, has recently written.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:00 IST
Russian scholar slams so-called 'Summit for Democracy' as ideological crusade
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the United States is akin to "launching an ideological crusade" against other countries, Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, has recently written.The attempt "reduces the multi-color palette of the modern world to a minimalist black and white graphics of a global fight between" what it sees as democracies and autocracies, Kortunov argued in an article published by website Modern Diplomacy. "If the goal is to advertise the U.S. political, social and economic model, Washington should probably delay the summit and put its house in order first," the expert said.

"History has a lot of means at its disposal to punish leaders, who believe that they possess a 'one size fits all' model, which could successfully replace the existing diversity with an imposed universalism", he concluded. Modern Diplomacy is an on-line platform for assessing and evaluating international issues. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021