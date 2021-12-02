Pakistan: High court says, onus of missing persons falls on PM

Instructing the Imran Khan government to satisfy the family of a missing journalist and blogger Mudasir Naro, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday observed that it is the prime minister and the cabinet that are responsible for the recovery of missing persons, reported Geo TV. The responsibility of missing persons falls on the shoulders of the prime minister and the cabinet, the court observed. It was noted that perhaps instead of the state, the prime minister and cabinet members should be asked to pay the compensation due so that this matter could be laid to rest once and for all, said The News International.

Justice Minallah said if anybody goes missing in 2002 then the chief executive of that time should be held responsible and perhaps they should be asked to pay the compensation. The court also sought an opinion from Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari regarding payment of compensation to the victim's family from the pocket of the then chief executive of the country.

All law enforcement agencies were under the control of the federal government, said the chief justice, adding that it was not a matter of summaries or reports. The court also observed that the wife of the missing citizen had died.

Stating that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the children and satisfy the other family members of the missing person, the chief justice asked the minister to take the concerned family to the cabinet and to the prime minister, according to Geo News. (ANI)

