Left Menu

Dutch, US brands allegedly rely on forced labour from China's Xinjiang province: Report

The European Center for Constitutional Rights (ECCHR) submitted a criminal complaint against several Dutch and US textile and fashion brands that have their European headquarters in the Netherlands.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:40 IST
Dutch, US brands allegedly rely on forced labour from China's Xinjiang province: Report
Rerpesentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The European Center for Constitutional Rights (ECCHR) submitted a criminal complaint against several Dutch and US textile and fashion brands that have their European headquarters in the Netherlands. ECCHR, in a release, said brands like Nike, C&A and State of Art may have been directly or indirectly complicit in the forced labour of members of the Uyghur population in China's Xinjiang province.

They ask the Dutch Public Prosecutor to investigate the corporations' alleged complicity in human rights violations that could amount to crimes against humanity, the release added. "The choice to not only focus on national criminal law regarding labour exploitation but to broaden the complaint to crimes against humanity, underlines the scale of the crimes that are committed in Xinjian and aligns with statements from politicians and NGOs that have qualified the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide and crimes against humanity," said Barbara van Straaten, Human Rights Lawyer, Prakken d'Oliveira.

Scores of reports about torture, re-education camps, and forced labour in the Xinjiang region in China have increased in frequency since 2017. The Chinese government systematically persecutes the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, according to Amnesty International. Tens of thousands are allegedly forced to harvest cotton and manufacture clothing - which are also sold on the European market.

Research reports, as well as publicly available supply chain information disclosed by the investigated brands, explicitly state that the companies have suppliers with production facilities in Xinjiang, according to ECCHR. "It is unacceptable that European governments criticize China for human rights violations while these companies possibly profit from the exploitation of the Uyghur population. It is high time that responsible corporate officers are investigated and - if necessary - held to account," says Corina Ajder, Legal Advisor, ECCHR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021