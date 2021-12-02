Left Menu

Omicron very different from Delta, Beta COVID variants, says South African doctor Angelique Coetzee

The South African doctor who first raised an alarm over Omicron states that the new coronavirus strain has significantly more mutations, as compared to the Delta or Beta variants of COVID-19 which can be easily missed if one is not clinically aware of its symptoms.

ANI | Pretoria | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:38 IST
Omicron very different from Delta, Beta COVID variants, says South African doctor Angelique Coetzee
South African Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who first raised the alarm over the Omicron variant.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

By Shalini Bhardwaj The South African doctor who first raised an alarm over Omicron states that the new coronavirus strain has significantly more mutations, as compared to the Delta or Beta variants of COVID-19 which can be easily missed if one is not clinically aware of its symptoms.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Angelique Coetzee said: "I think that this variant has been around for some time. Maybe not in South Africa but in other countries because other countries were showing a high rise in their number of infections." "If you are not clinically aware of the symptoms then you will easily miss the symptoms. That would go on and spread the virus to the rest of the community," said the doctor who chairs the South African Medical Association.

Dr Coetzee pointed out that Omicron has more than 30 mutations. "It's very different from Delta or Beta variant in mutations. When our scientists announced this variant, they made it clear that they don't know everything about it yet. They are just sequencing it." "What we do know at this time is that RT-PCR tests will be able to pick it up, Rapid Tests will be able to confirm that you've COVID and if you look at clinical symptoms and that symptom isn't the same as Delta, you can safely assume it's Omicron," she added.

On being asked about her first reaction on discovering the new variant, the South African doctor said she was shocked when she found about the variant. "I didn't expect it. We didn't have many cases in quite a few weeks. Our covid infection in South Africa was less than one per cent," the expert said.

"We did expect a fourth wave but the end of December and the beginning of January. So this was premature to ask. So I just decided to test a patient coming in with symptoms that were not typical of a normal viral infection," said Coetzee. "I thought it may be a viral infection. But...it was COVID positive. Specifically, on the 18th (November) I saw more cases with the same symptoms. Then I alerted the advisory committee. And last week then it was confirmed that South Africa saw a new variant."

Earlier on Thursday, two Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant were detected in India, both from Karnataka, in the first confirmation of the coronavirus strain within the country's borders that has triggered global alarm. All the primary and secondary contacts of the two males aged 46 and 66, who contracted the variant have been identified and are being monitored and COVID-protocols are being followed, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021