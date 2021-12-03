Left Menu

Gita Gopinath to become IMF's first deputy managing director early next year

IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto will resign next year, and Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will replace him, the fund announced on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 04:24 IST
Gita Gopinath (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto will resign next year, and Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will replace him, the fund announced on Thursday. "The IMF said today that First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) Geoffrey Okamoto will leave the Fund early next year and that Gita Gopinath, currently the IMF's Chief Economist, is proposed to be the Fund's new First Deputy Managing Director," the press release said.

Although Gopinath had been scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January next year, she decided to stay and accepted the new position, according to the release. "In particular, the FDMD will take the lead on surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications and help foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications," the release noted.

Gopinath will start in her new role on January 21, 2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

