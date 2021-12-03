Third case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in US found in Colorado

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the US has been confirmed in the state of Colorado, Governor Jared Polis said during a press conference on Thursday. "Just moments ago, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the first Colorado case of the Omicron variant. It is somebody who just travelled to southern Africa and returned. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home. She was vaccinated but had not been boosted," the governor said.

Two other cases have so far been detected in California and Minnesota. All three individuals were vaccinated. The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world, including the US. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a five-point plan to help combat the virus and variant this winter, during which time case numbers are expected to rise. (ANI/Sputnik)

