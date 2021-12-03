Left Menu

The US Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill to fund the federal government into next year, that will avoid a short-term shutdown.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:05 IST
US senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The US Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill to fund the federal government into next year, that will avoid a short-term shutdown. The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a 69-28 vote on Thursday evening, according to Sputnik news agency.

The bill now heads to the White House to be signed by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives earlier on Thursday passed the continuing resolution in a vote of 221 to 212, with all but one Republican voting against its passage.

According to Sputnik, House Republicans asked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell in a letter on Wednesday to use all tools at his disposal to block the CR in his chamber unless it removes funding for the enforcement of vaccine mandates. McConnell said on Tuesday following a meeting with Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer that the government will not default or shut down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

