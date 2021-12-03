Left Menu

India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent, MEA informs Rajya Sabha

India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent and it is focused on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:49 IST
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent, MEA informs Rajya Sabha
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent and it is focused on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha. In his written reply to a question on Thursday, the Minister of State said: "Government of India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent. Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges."

India doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties. Taiwan has been ruled independently from China since 1949. China views the island as its province, while the island authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country.

To a separate question, the Minister of State said the Ministry of External Affairs has taken up with foreign governments the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities. "As of November 29, 99 countries provided for ease of travel for fully vaccinated Indians based on recognition of India's COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates either through mutual recognition or through their universally applicable health protocols," Muraleedharan said in the statement.

"Consequently, travel restrictions have been eased for Indian students to travel to many countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg etc," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021