Beijing Olympics Committee not in charge of inviting foreign officials, says Committee chief

The invitation of foreign officials to the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing is the remit of neither the Chinese organizing committee (BOCOG) nor the International Olympic Committee but rather the individual national committees, BOCOG Director General of Media and Communications Department Zhao Weidun said on Friday. On Monday, China's Global Times newspaper reported that Beijing did not plan to invite US officials to the Winter Olympics over their intention to boycott the event, Sputnik news agency reported.

"Beijing 2022 Committee has always adopted an open attitude to participation of state leaders and participants from all parties of interests and stakeholders. In terms of the invitation of the state leaders, we welcome country leaders and officials and sports ministers to attend the event but who or whether they will attend is the job description of the regional and national organizing committees, respectively, and not the IOC or the organization committee of the hosting country," Sputnik quoting Zhao reported. Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the Olympic Games in Beijing are an important event for athletes and fans of winter sports, but not a stage for political shows and manipulations. Successful Olympics require joint efforts from all the participants and do not depend on the attendance of foreign officials, according to Wang, it reported further.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be running in Beijing from February 4-20, and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13. (ANI)

