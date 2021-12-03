Google, Meta face 10pc of annual profit fine: Moscow Court

Moscow [Russia], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A Moscow district court will hear on December 24 new case protocols against Google and Meta that are facing fine of up to 10% of their annual revenue for repeated failure to remove prohibited content, a court representative told Sputnik on Friday. "The judge has received administrative materials initiated on the basis of protocols on administrative offenses drawn up by [Russian internet watchdog] Roskomnadzor," the document read.

The protocols on Google and Meta were drawn up in accordance with part 5 of article 13.41 of the administrative code for repeated failure to delete information. The fine ranges is from one twentieth to one tenth of the annual revenue. "Court hearings are scheduled for December 24," the document added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)