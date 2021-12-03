Left Menu

India invited 52 nations to attend 100 years of Public Account's Committee, Pak didn't respond: Adhir Ranjan

Parliament's Public Account's Committee's (PAC) Chairperson and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a total of 52 countries including Pakistan were invited to the celebrations of 100 years of the PAC but Islamabad did not respond to the invitation while several countries have sent messages to not attend the event due to Omicron coronavirus variant fears.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:49 IST
Parliament's Public Account's Committee's (PAC) Chairperson and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Image Credit: ANI
Parliament's Public Account's Committee's (PAC) Chairperson and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a total of 52 countries including Pakistan were invited to the celebrations of 100 years of the PAC but Islamabad did not respond to the invitation while several countries have sent messages to not attend the event due to Omicron coronavirus variant fears. The celebration of 100 years of PAC is scheduled for December 4-5.

"We have not received any confirmation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend PAC 100 year celebration," Chowdhury said. "We want PM to attend the event," he added.

"52 nations, incl Pakistan, were invited to the celebrations of 100 yrs of PAC (Public Accounts Committee). Pakistan didn't respond to invitation and several others sent messages that they can't attend due to Omicron scare and the rest haven't responded yet," Chowdhury added. The Congress leader also informed that President, Rajya Sabha chairman and Loksabha speaker will also be part of the event. (ANI)

