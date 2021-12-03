Japan's soy sauce maker 'Kikkoman' dominates global market

Left Menu

Soy sauce is a universal seasoning loved by one and all.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Soy sauce is a universal seasoning loved by one and all. Kikkoman, a leading soy sauce company based in Japan is dominating the global market. It functions quite similarly to Japanese traditional food culture and ensures the natural brewing of Soy Sauce.

Kikkoman sells Japan's unique soy sauce as an all-purpose seasoning. In 1957, Kikkoman entered the U.S. market. Currently, it is operating in more than 100 locations around the world. "We start selling our soy sauce. Not as a condiment for Japanese food. But we try to sell a product as all-purpose seasoning, and we acquire a marketing catchphrase delicious on meat. We marinate the piece of meat with Kikkoman soy sauce and grill right in front of the people and let them eat. We call it in-store demonstration. We did it in many supermarket stores and that was successful," said Osamu Mogi, Director, Senior Executive Corporate Officer, Kikkoman.

Kikkoman advertised "soy sauce is all-purpose seasoning" in a TV commercial aimed at attracting viewers and emphasized the strategy of promoting soy sauce in local areas for consumers to actually know the taste of soy sauce. "We hand out the recipe book so that they could try many different kinds of dishes with soy sauce and use up whole bottle. Then they can reproduce the soy sauce. So, we have been doing the same kind of activities not only in the United States, but also Europe, Asia and now even in African countries. Soy sauce is developed with a very complex taste, flavor, and aroma. And that complexity is the key that Kikkoman soy sauce could apply to many different dishes, different cuisine. We didn't try to promote our product as a Japanese condiment," said Osamu Mogi, Director, Senior Executive Corporate Officer, Kikkoman.

"We tried to let Kikkoman soy sauce be all-purpose seasoning, which means good with everything. So we are through introducing many recipes to apply Kikkoman soy sauce to the local cuisine, we tried to be a part of the local food culture in each country. And that kind of activity, coupled with the quality of Kikkoman soy sauce itself, help, you know, develop the current situation," Mogi added. The company's motive is to make good quality soy sauce which is consumed by many people all across the world. Made by natural methods, Kikkoman Soy Sauce is a quality product used in a variety of dishes. (ANI)

