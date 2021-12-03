Left Menu

India, EU must jointly ensure Afghan soil doesn't become terror breeding ground, says envoy

India and the European Union (EU) jointly need to keep a close eye on Afghanistan and ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism, EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:44 IST
India, EU must jointly ensure Afghan soil doesn't become terror breeding ground, says envoy
EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson in an interview with ANI.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey India and the European Union (EU) jointly need to keep a close eye on Afghanistan and ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism, EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson said on Friday.

While speaking with ANI, special envoy Niklasson said India is not the only country that has concerns about Afghanistan soil being used for terrorism. "It's one of the issues we are discussing. It's one clear commitment by the Taliban-appointed interim government in Kabul to prevent this from happening. But we also see varying developments on the ground," special envoy Niklasson told ANI here.

"So this is something that we jointly need to continue to raise in dialogue, and to keep a close eye on," he added. Niklasson travelled to India after holding talks in Doha over the weekend with a Taliban delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Niklasson met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday and exchanged views on the "current situation in Afghanistan" and agreed to "continue the ongoing coordination between India and EU on Afghanistan". These talks come as Afghanistan is facing economic hardships following the Taliban's takeover in August, resulting in a financial crisis of great proportion.

Over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the envoy said the world needs to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches people. "We have international staff on the ground in Kabul. We've increased our humanitarian assistance from 60 million to 300 million Euros," said the EU envoy on drought and harsh winter staring at Afghanistan.

He also said, "EU is distributing aid via international organisation and we have experience in working on providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people for last two decades. "So while the scale is different, urgency is there, this isn't something new for us & we have solid experience to build on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021