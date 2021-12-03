Sri Lanka witnesses blackout due to disruption of power lines

An countrywide blackout occurred in Sri Lanka as power transmission lines were disrupted, local media reported on Friday. The power outage was caused by the breakdown of power grids, and that measures are being taken to restore the electricity supply, Sputnik reported citing local newspaper Morning.

The disruption in energy supply is expected to be addressed within three hours, while in some parts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo power supply has already been restored, local online media Newswire reported citing the Ministry of Power of Sri Lanka. Earlier in August 2020, a similar countrywide blackout happened in Sri Lanka. Back then, the island was left without electricity for at least seven hours, the report said.

During today's brief backout, health facilities and other essential infrastructure continued to operate with the usage of emergency power generators. The Sri Lankan government requested the Speaker to hand over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department into the power outage in Parliament during a key debate, Daily Mirror reported.

"I learnt that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been handed over the management of power supply in Parliament over the years. I request the Speaker not to outsource the power management of the Parliament," Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando said. (ANI)

