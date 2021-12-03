Left Menu

India has potential to play significant role in supporting Afghan people, says EU special envoy

European Union's special envoy on Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson believes that India has the potential to play a significant role in supporting Afghan people and lauded New Delhi's role in providing humanitarian assistance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:25 IST
India has potential to play significant role in supporting Afghan people, says EU special envoy
European Union's special envoy on Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

European Union's special envoy on Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson believes that India has the potential to play a significant role in supporting Afghan people and lauded New Delhi's role in providing humanitarian assistance. "I think India has the potential to play a significant role in supporting Afghan people, in building on the development assistance it has provided, in building on cultural and historic links. I don't think there should be a competition about Afghanistan," Niklasson told ANI.

The special envoy lauded India's role in providing humanitarian assistance and said, "It is a huge need for humanitarian assistance and the Indian offer is generous. We have also scaled up our systems to Afghanistan. And I hope that the solution can be found soon so that the Afghan people can get access to it to the assistance offered by India." Niklasson highlighted that India has a long history of engaging with Afghanistan, because of historic and cultural links.

EU envoy also believes that many countries in the region who have engaged with the Afghan people and will continue to do so which includes India. He further said, "We need whatever we can to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches the people. We have international staff on the ground in Kabul."

"We have increased our humanitarian assistance from 60 mn to 300 mn Euros," the EU envoy added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021