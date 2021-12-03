Left Menu

'Cowardly at best, complicit at worst': Rights group slams Pak govt over killing of man on 'flimsy blasphemy allegations'

Highlighting the grim reality of "spiralling radicalisation" in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday condemned the killing of the Sri Lankan man by a Sialkot mob on "flimsy allegations of blasphemy".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:41 IST
'Cowardly at best, complicit at worst': Rights group slams Pak govt over killing of man on 'flimsy blasphemy allegations'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Highlighting the grim reality of "spiralling radicalisation" in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday condemned the killing of the Sri Lankan man by a Sialkot mob on "flimsy allegations of blasphemy". Earlier today, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.

Several videos doing rounds on the Internet showed scores of men gathered at the site. People can be heard chanting slogans of "Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah" in some of the videos. "The unthinkable savagery with which a Sialkot mob has tortured a Sri Lankan man to death and burned his body on flimsy allegations of blasphemy should bring home once and for all the grim reality of spiralling radicalisation in Pakistan," HRCP said in a statement.

Slamming the Imran Khan government, the rights group said the state's response has been "cowardly at best and complicit at worst." "We demand an immediate, transparent inquiry into the incident. Not only must the perpetrators be brought to justice, but the state must also cease its collusion with far-right elements," the statement added. Amnesty International expressed concern over the "disturbing" lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, allegedly due to a blasphemy accusation.

Pakistan authorities must immediately conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable, the group said. This comes as the increasing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan continue to be a cause of concern for rights activists.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021