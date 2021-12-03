Special format of Putin-Modi relations allows discussing complex issues: Russian Presidential aide

The special format of relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allows the sides to discuss the most complex and delicate issues of international agenda, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday. This remark comes ahead of Putin's high-level summit India visit on Monday, during which the two sides are expected to sign some 10 bilateral agreements, including on energy, space.

While talking to reporters in Moscow, Ushakov said that the contacts between the two leaders were maintained in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "A special format of relations has been built between the leaders, a face-to-face format ... allows [them] to frankly discuss the most difficult and most delicate issues of the international situation," Ushakov was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Military and technical cooperation is still one of the most important in the context of cooperation between Russia and India, the Russian official noted. He also said that the trade turnover between India and Russia had fully recovered and increased by more than 38 per cent to USD 8.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to Sputnik. Ahead of Putin's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday had said that India foresees a "very intensive" engagement culminating with the summit.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a series of meetings between the heads of India and Russia, as well as the ministers of defence and foreign affairs of the two countries, will be held in New Delhi on December 6. The day will begin with the meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russia's Sergei Shoigu, co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation. Also in the morning, the External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar and Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov will meet.

These meetings will be followed by the first meeting of the newly created 2+2 dialogue mechanism at the level of foreign and defence ministers, during which the ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international political and defence issues, Bagchi said. The 21st Annual India-Russia Summit will take place on the afternoon of December 6.

The leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Putin and PM Modi will have an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest, Bagchi said. At the end of the summit, a joint statement will be published, which will reflect the discussions, agreements and agreements signed during and on the eve of the summit, the MEA spokesperson added. (ANI)

