Procurement of S-400 missile systems 'sovereign decision' based on threat perception: Defence Ministry

The procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a "sovereign decision" based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:36 IST
The procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a "sovereign decision" based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha today, Bhatt said that government is aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of Defence Equipment.

"Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. The deliveries are as per contractual timelines," he said. "The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced," Bhatt added.

This remark comes as the first regiment of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system air defence (PRO) S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021. "All the property of the first regimental set of S-400s will be delivered to India at the end of 2021," Alexander Mikheev, the director-general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said last month, as quoted by Sputnik.

He added that the deliveries started ahead of schedule. The head of Rosoboronexport also said that Indian experts have already completed training in Russia and returned home. "Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India to hand over the equipment at its locations," Mikheev added.

In September, the Director of the Russian government's main defence export control organisation had said that Russia has started supplying the S-400 defence missile system to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

