Left Menu

Imran Khan admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'

After the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Pakistan's Sialkot over alleged blasphemy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would personally oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" which he also called "a day of shame for Pakistan".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 10:25 IST
Imran Khan admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Pakistan's Sialkot over alleged blasphemy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would personally oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" which he also called "a day of shame for Pakistan". On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province tortured a man to death before burning his body in Sialkot.

Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported. Taking to Twitter, Khan said: "The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress."

The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation. A large contingent of police was sent to the city of Sialkot to bring the situation under control what is being deemed as a case of alleged blasphemy. Around 100 people have been arrested so far.

The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site.Police said the victim has been identified as a Sri Lankan national. They added that other details would be shared with the media after the initial probe. This comes as the increasing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan continue to be a cause of concern for rights activists.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups. A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021