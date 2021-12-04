Left Menu

Russia, India to hold meeting of inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation on December 6

Russia and India will hold a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation on December 6, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:10 IST
Russia, India to hold meeting of inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation on December 6
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and India will hold a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation on December 6, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday. "The inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation will convene for its session on December 6. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is the commission's co-chairman on Russia's behalf. Military-technical cooperation is still a major issue in the context of bilateral relations," TASS quoted Ushakov as saying.

Ushakov further stated that "a very substantive contact between the foreign and defense ministers of both the countries will take place in the 2+2 format in the first half of the day on December 6," the Russian News Agency reported. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the agenda for the "two plus two" format dialogue between India and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for December 6, will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent the Indian side of the dialogue, whereas the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be visiting New Delhi on December 5-6 to represent their nation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also arrive in New Delhi on December 6 for the annual India-Russia summit.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021