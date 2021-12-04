Left Menu

Pakistan reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pakistan reported 431 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 431 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday. The NCOC said that the country had confirmed overall 1,286,453 cases so far, with 1,245,344 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

The country has 12,348 active cases, including 858 in critical condition. The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of eight people on Friday, taking the death toll to 28,761.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 476,494 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,379 infections, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

