Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, said local media.
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 14:14 IST
According to the witnesses, the blast occurred on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
