Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, said local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

According to the witnesses, the blast occurred on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

