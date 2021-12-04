Left Menu

UN extends mandate for int'l forces fighting piracy off coast of Somalia

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday renewed for an additional three months its authorization for states and regional organizations cooperating with Somalia to use all necessary means to fight piracy off the coast of the East African country.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:13 IST
UN extends mandate for int'l forces fighting piracy off coast of Somalia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], December 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday renewed for an additional three months its authorization for states and regional organizations cooperating with Somalia to use all necessary means to fight piracy off the coast of the East African country. Unanimously adopting Resolution 2608, the council decided, for a further period of three months from the date of the resolution, to renew the authorizations, as set out in Resolution 2554, granted to states and regional organizations cooperating with Somali authorities in the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea off the coast of Somalia, for which advance notification has been provided by Somali authorities to the secretary-general.

The Security Council said that there were no successful piracy attacks off the coast of Somalia in the prior 12 months and noted that joint counter-piracy efforts have resulted in a steady decline in pirate attacks and hijackings since 2011, as well as no successful ship hijackings for ransom since March 2017. It also recognized the ongoing threat of resurgent piracy and armed robbery at sea, making reference to the letter of Dec. 2, 2021 from the permanent representative of the permanent mission of Somalia to the United Nations requesting international assistance to counter piracy off its coast.

The council also called upon the Somali authorities to interdict, and upon interdiction to have mechanisms in place to safely return effects seized by pirates, investigate and prosecute pirates and to patrol the waters off the coast of Somalia to prevent and suppress acts of piracy and armed robbery at sea. In addition, it encouraged the Federal Government of Somalia to accede to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and develop a corresponding legal architecture as part of its efforts to target money laundering and financial support structures on which piracy networks survive.

The council decided that the arms embargo on Somalia imposed in Resolution 733, further elaborated upon in Resolution 1425 and modified by Resolution 2093 does not apply to supplies of weapons and military equipment or the provision of assistance destined for the sole use of member states, international, regional and subregional organizations undertaking measures most recently reaffirmed by Resolution 2607. It also urged all states to share information with the International Criminal Police Organization for use in the global piracy database, through appropriate channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021