Israeli man severely injured in stabbing attack, stabber shot dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/Xinhua): An Israeli man was severely injured on Saturday in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to a statement by the Israeli police. The assailant was shot dead by Israeli border police before he even attempted to stab them, the police statement said, calling the incident a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, videos posted on social media showed Israeli policemen shooting the suspect as well as rioting between Arabs and Israeli security forces near the scene of the attack. Israel police said rumours of unrest throughout the city were untrue. Tensions have been on the rise in Jerusalem in recent weeks, with frequent clashes between Israeli forces and Arab residents in neighborhoods. Last month, an Israeli citizen was shot dead in the same area.

The holy sites in Jerusalem, sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians, are the cause of constant tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it later. The majority of the international community does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and believes the solution to the city should be reached through negotiations between the two sides.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state, while Israelis see the entire city as their eternal capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

