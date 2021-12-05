Left Menu

Indian Army contingent departs for Maldives for joint military exercise

Indian Army's contingent has left for the Maldives to participate in the Indo-Maldives joint military exercises codenamed 'Ex-Ekuverin'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 09:46 IST
Indian Army contingent departs for Maldives for joint military exercise
Photograph shared by Additional Directorate General of Public Information. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 5 [ANI]: Indian Army's contingent has left for the Maldives to participate in the Indo-Maldives joint military exercises codenamed 'Ex-Ekuverin'. The joint military exercises will be conducted from December 6-19 2021.

"The Exercise aims to enhance operational synergy between both Armies in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army). The Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces have been conducting Exercise Ekuverin which means 'Friends' in the Dhivehi language since 2009.

Further, exercise will enhance synergy and inter-operability between the Armed Forces of both the Nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea. There will be the focus on conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.

Meanwhile, rigorous training, the joint military exercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations. Further, the exercise will go a long way in strengthening India's relations with the Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021