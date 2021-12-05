Indian Army contingent departs for Maldives for joint military exercise

New Delhi [India], December 5 [ANI]: Indian Army's contingent has left for the Maldives to participate in the Indo-Maldives joint military exercises codenamed 'Ex-Ekuverin'. The joint military exercises will be conducted from December 6-19 2021.

"The Exercise aims to enhance operational synergy between both Armies in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army). The Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces have been conducting Exercise Ekuverin which means 'Friends' in the Dhivehi language since 2009.

Further, exercise will enhance synergy and inter-operability between the Armed Forces of both the Nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea. There will be the focus on conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.

Meanwhile, rigorous training, the joint military exercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations. Further, the exercise will go a long way in strengthening India's relations with the Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)