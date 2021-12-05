Left Menu

Protest in Colombo against lynching of Sri Lankan executive in Pakistan

A protest was held outside Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Sunday by a large crowd, including a group of monks, against the killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:37 IST
Protest in Colombo against lynching of Sri Lankan executive in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

A protest was held outside Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Sunday by a large crowd, including a group of monks, against the killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot city of Pakistan's Punjab province. Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan executive of a garment factory was lynched and his body burnt by angry supporters of a hardline Islamist party that attacked the facility in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations on Friday.

A police official alleged that Kumara tore a poster of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin. A mob enraged over the alleged blasphemy incident, started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas, most of them activists and supporters of the TLP.

They dragged the Sri Lankan executive, who was in his 40s, from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached the crime spot. Late on Friday, Punjab police said they have arrested 100 suspects, after identifying them through video footage that went viral on social media.

Expressing grief over the lynching of his country's citizen in Pakistan, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said that he was "shocked to see the brutal and fatal attack" on Priyantha Diyawadana by "extremist mobs in Pakistan". "My heart goes out to his wife and family", Rajapaksha said in a tweet. (ANI)

