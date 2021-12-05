Left Menu

Pak envoy meets Taliban's acting FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan met Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed bilateral cooperation between both countries.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:54 IST
Pak envoy meets with Taliban foreign minister (File Photo) Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mansoor Ahmad Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan met Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed bilateral cooperation between both countries. "Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan met w/acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi & discussed bilateral cooperation, Khan said. Pakistan has decided that wheat & emergency medicine provided by India can be transported from Wagah port in Pakistan on Afghan trucks to Afghanistan," Tolo News reported.

Earlier, Pakistan's envoy and the Taliban acting foreign minister met in the month of September where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchange. Pakistan, along with China were among the first countries that began engaging with Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August this year.

The meeting came amid the Taliban's repeated appeal for wider international recognition. Pakistan is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

