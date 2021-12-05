Left Menu

Pakistan reports 372 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 372 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 372 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The NCOC said the country had confirmed overall 1,286,825 cases so far, including 1,245,606 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

The country has 12,452 active cases including 854 in critical condition. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has claimed six people on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,767. Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 476,674 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,453 infections, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

