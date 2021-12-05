Left Menu

Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan expanding after release of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi: Report

Formerly banned organization Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is on a surge after the release of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi and revoking of its ban by the Imran Khan government.

Updated: 05-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 14:30 IST
Formerly banned organization Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is on a surge after the release of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi and revoking of its ban by the Imran Khan government. According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), there was a rather secret deal between TLP and the Imran Khan government reached on October 31 to end the latest round of protests. The deal was not made public and on November 7, Khan's cabinet revoked the declaration of the TLP as a banned group.

The TLP benefitted mainly from the divisions between the PML-Nawaz government and the military establishment deep state', IFFRAS said, adding that Pakistan military establishment's effort to prop up different religious groups to deteriorate the PML-Nawaz government permitted the TLP to increase greater political space. Earlier, Rizvi was released on the eve of his father, Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death anniversary on November 19 who was the founder of TLP.

Further, the TLP capable of mobilizing thousands of supporters, was born in the year 2015 out of a remonstration movement to the Barelvi movement, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security. TLP has progressed from a movement into a party after Tehreek Rihai Mumtaz Qadr hanging in 2016. (ANI)

