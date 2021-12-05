Philippines logs 603 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths

Manila [Philippines], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 603 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,834,775. The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for the 12th straight day. The DOH also reported that 156 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,386.

"Of the 156 reported deaths, only 12 occurred in December," the DOH added. The Philippines, with an around 110 million population, has tested more than 22.5 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)