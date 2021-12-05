Explosions heard inside US base in Syria

Explosions were heard on Sunday inside a US military base in Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The blasts were heard in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Back in late October, the US base of At Tanf came under a drone attack. The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)