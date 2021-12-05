Left Menu

Russia, India to discuss military-technical cooperation: Kremlin aide

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov has said that Russia and India will hold a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation and negotiations between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries in the 2+2 format on December 6, reported TASS news agency.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:00 IST
Russia, India to discuss military-technical cooperation: Kremlin aide
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said that Russia and India will hold a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation and negotiations between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries in the 2+2 format on December 6, reported TASS news agency. "The intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation will convene for its session on December 6. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is the commission's co-chairman on Russia's behalf. Military-technical cooperation is still a major issue in the context of bilateral relations," TASS quoted Ushakov as saying on Friday.

The Kremlin aide also emphasised that a very substantive contact between the foreign and defence ministers of India and Russia will take place in the inaugural 2+2 format in the first half of December 6. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold talks with their Indian counterparts Dr S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

Stressing that the two sides are also focused on energy cooperation, Ushakov said that Russia and India are exploring the possibilities of the joint development of hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and Russia's Far East. The aide stated that exports of Russian hydrocarbons to India are expanding, with the two countries' mutual interest in the implementation of joint LNG projects persisting.

"The possibilities of joint development of hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East are under consideration," Ushakov noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021