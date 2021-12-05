Left Menu

Pope Francis arrives on Greek Island of Lesbos, visits refugee camp: Reports

Pope Francis on Sunday arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos where he, together with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi visited a refugee camp.

ANI | Lesbos | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:39 IST
Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis. Image Credit: ANI
  • Greece

Lesbos [Greece], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Pope Francis on Sunday arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos where he, together with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi visited a refugee camp. The pope's visit was broadcast live by the Hellenic Broadcast Corporation (ERT).

Pope Francis spent some time with the refugees residing at the Mavrovouni refugee camp which was built last year to replace the burned down Moria camp. During his speech to the refugees, the pope pointed out the importance of having compassion, tenderness, hospitality and mercy. He referred to immigration as a humanitarian crisis and stressed the importance of helping those who are suffering.

Pope Francis has previously visited the refugee camp in Lesbos in 2016. Back then, the pontiff took with him back to Italy 12 Muslim refugees from Syria, including six children, who have ever since managed to build their lives in Rome. According to Mitarachi, since the pope's last visit to Lesbos, living conditions at the new refugee camp have greatly improved.

There are 2,193 asylum seekers residing at the refugee camp, 47 of the are Catholic. Pope Francis is on a 5-day visit to Cyprus and Greece which focuses majorly on migration. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

