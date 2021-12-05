China assails US political system in new report ahead of Summit on Democracy

Ahead of the Summit for Democracy scheduled to take place later this month, China on Sunday released a report underlining the "dysfunction of US democracy". Launching an attack on the US political system, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its report said democracy in the US has become alienated and degenerated, and it has increasingly deviated from the essence of democracy and its original design.

"Problems like money politics, identity politics, wrangling between political parties, political polarization, social division, racial tension and wealth gap have become more acute. All this has weakened the functioning of democracy in the US," the report said. The report underlined that US democracy has three main ills which include the system being fraught with deep-seated problems, the practices of US democracy being messy and chaotic and the disastrous consequences of the US democratic model when applied in other countries.

According to the Chinese ministry, the biggest problem that the US faces with its own democratic model is that it often uses democracy as a justification to interfere other countries' internal affairs which leads to even more problems. "What is now imperative for the US is to get to work in real earnest to ensure its people's democratic rights and improve its system of democracy instead of placing too much emphasis on procedural or formal democracy at the expense of substantive democracy and its outcome," the report concluded.

US President Joe Biden has invited 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy on December 9-10, excluding countries like China, and Russia, according to a list posted on the State Department website. The list also includes Taiwan which has prompted criticism from China. (ANI)

